Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25
MANILA A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.
MEXICO CITY Hurricane Manuel formed off Mexico's northwest coast on Wednesday, churning north after leaving a trail of destruction that hammered the tourist resort of Acapulco.
Manuel and Tropical Storm Ingrid have killed at least 80 people across Mexico.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner)
MANILA A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.
LOS ANGELES A massive sewage spill from Mexico's Tijuana River that polluted miles of coastland in Southern California and northern Mexico has prompted an investigation, with U.S. officials calling it deliberate and Mexican authorities saying it was an accident caused by heavy rain.
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.