A street vendor is covered with plastic during rain in downtown Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People walk during rain in downtown Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Two people walk with umbrellas during rain in downtown Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tourists stand in front of a Marina where boats are docked due bad weather by the proximity of Tropical storm Marty in Acapulco, Mexico, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Women sit with their umbrellas on the floor as it rains in Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Fishermen pull a boat from the water as Tropical storm Marty approaches in Acapulco, Mexico, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

MEXICO CITY Hurricane Marty formed on Monday, rolling northeast toward Mexico's Pacific Coast and threatening to dump heavy rain on the southwest of the country, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane, which is around 145 miles (233 km) west of the beach resort of Acapulco, was heading northeast at about 6 miles per hour (10 kilometers per hour) and producing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (129 kph), the Miami-based NHC said.

Marty is likely to be near but just off the southwestern coast from Tuesday through Wednesday, the center said.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Tecpan de Galeana, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, north to the industrial port of Lazaro Cardenas, the NHC said.

Marty is likely to produce between 6 and 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain in Guerrero, and could dump more in some areas, the center said. Lesser amounts of rain are likely to hit the neighboring state of Michoacan to the northwest, it added.

Mexican state oil company Pemex [PEMX.UL] has no major installations close to the hurricane's expected trajectory.

Marty is likely to begin weakening on Tuesday but should be close to hurricane strength while nearing the coast, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Dave Graham and Jonathan Oatis)