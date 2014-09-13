MEXICO CITY Hurricane Odile gained more strength on Saturday as it skirted Mexico's Pacific coast and it was projected to pass near the Baja Peninsula before wheeling out to sea.

The storm became a hurricane overnight and by Saturday morning it was 200 miles (320 km) out from the port of Manzanillo and 505 miles (810 km) off the southern tip of Baja, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Winds picked up speed to 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour) and Odile was projected to gain some more strength but remain well offshore. It could spread heavy winds and rain to the coast and southern Baja, the Miami-based center said.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Rosalind Russell)