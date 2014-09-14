Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 38: official
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
MEXICO CITY Hurricane Odile rapidly strengthened late on Saturday as it skirted Mexico's Pacific coast and it was projected to pass near or over the Baja Peninsula as early as late Sunday.
The storm became a category two hurricane by Saturday evening as it churned 410 miles (660 km) off the southern tip of Baja, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Winds picked up speed to 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour) and Odile was projected to keep gaining power and become a major hurricane overnight, the Miami-based center said.
Odile was moving at 12 miles per hour (19 km/h) to the north-northwest and the center said it could brush or hit southern Baja by late Sunday or early Monday.
The Mexican government declared a hurricane warning for southern Baja and a tropical storm warning for parts of the Pacific coast.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
MELBOURNE Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage within 100 days, and offering it for free if he missed the target.
STOCKHOLM Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fiber for aircraft and wind turbines.