Earthquake hits northern India - USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
MIAMI A weakened Tropical Storm Ophelia wobbled across the open Atlantic on Friday and could soon be downgraded to a tropical depression, U.S. forecasters said.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ophelia, sapped by drier air and strong wind shear, upper-level winds that can tear a storm apart, could weaken into a tropical depression later on Friday or during the weekend.
It posed no apparent threat to land and energy interests in the far-off Gulf of Mexico were unaffected.
At 11 a.m. EDT, Ophelia was about 635 miles east-southeast of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and its top sustained wind speeds had dropped to 40 miles per hour, the Miami-based hurricane center said.
"The satellite appearance of Ophelia has continued to degrade and the system is looking less and less like a tropical cyclone," the center said.
It said Ophelia could degenerate into a remnant low within the next two days. But its official forecast had Ophelia clinging, at the very least, to tropical depression status into early next week as it treks across the Caribbean.
European Union nations could save 50 billion euros ($53.68 billion) a year by fully carrying out existing environmental laws in areas such as air pollution and waste, the European Commission said on Monday.
MAGDEBURG, Germany Four rare white lion cubs born at Germany's Magdeburg zoo last Christmas made their first appearance to the outside world on Monday as the park presented the young animals to the media.