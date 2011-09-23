MIAMI A weakened Tropical Storm Ophelia wobbled across the open Atlantic on Friday and could soon be downgraded to a tropical depression, U.S. forecasters said.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ophelia, sapped by drier air and strong wind shear, upper-level winds that can tear a storm apart, could weaken into a tropical depression later on Friday or during the weekend.

It posed no apparent threat to land and energy interests in the far-off Gulf of Mexico were unaffected.

At 11 a.m. EDT, Ophelia was about 635 miles east-southeast of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and its top sustained wind speeds had dropped to 40 miles per hour, the Miami-based hurricane center said.

"The satellite appearance of Ophelia has continued to degrade and the system is looking less and less like a tropical cyclone," the center said.

It said Ophelia could degenerate into a remnant low within the next two days. But its official forecast had Ophelia clinging, at the very least, to tropical depression status into early next week as it treks across the Caribbean.

(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Bill Trott)