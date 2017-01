World Bank approves $225 million loan for Tanzania's water sector

DAR ES SALAAM The World Bank's board of executive directors has approved a $225 million loan to Tanzania to improve water supply in the African nation's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, the bank said. Tanzania plans to raise $900 million in fiscal year 2016/17 to fund public investment projects in the transport, energy and water sectors. Loans and grants are an important source of foreign exchange for east Africa's second-biggest economy. "Dar es Salaam currently accounts for