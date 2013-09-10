A trough of low pressure off the coast of Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula has a low 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday in its latest bulletin.

The trough is expected to move slowly west-northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and will begin moving across the Yucatan Peninsula by Tuesday night, entering the Bay of Campeche early Thursday, the NHC said.

Upper-level winds should be conducive for the formation of a tropical depression over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later in the week and this system has a high 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next five days, the Center said.

(Reporting By Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)