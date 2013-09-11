A large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan Peninsula has a medium 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

"If the system remains over water, upper-level winds should be conducive for additional development later in the week," the NHC said.

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)