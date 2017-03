Tropical storm Bertha is moving north-northeastward well offshore of the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm, located about 415 miles (665km) northwest of Bermuda, is likely to become a post-tropical or extra-tropical cyclone on Wednesday, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)