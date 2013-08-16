Erin, the fifth named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has weakened to a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

"It is possible that Erin could degenerate to a remnant low or an open trough during the next few days as suggested by some of the model guidance," it said in its latest bulletin.

The system was swirling about 540 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and moving west-northwest at about 17 mph (28km/h), the Miami-based NHC said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)