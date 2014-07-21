An area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles now has a high, or 70 percent, chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

"Only a small increase in organization of shower activity would result in the formation of a tropical depression as the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour during the next day or two," the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

