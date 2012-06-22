Wild boars roam Czech forests - and some of them are radioactive
PRAGUE The Czech Republic has an unusual problem this winter with its wild boar meat, a local delicacy. The boars are radioactive.
A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico just north of the Yucatan Peninsula still has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
"Interests along the entire United States Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this disturbance through the weekend," the NHC said.
About 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production come from the Gulf of Mexico.
Heavy rains and localized flooding are possible across the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba and southern Florida through Saturday, the center said.
An air force reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later on Friday, if necessary.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
PRAGUE The Czech Republic has an unusual problem this winter with its wild boar meat, a local delicacy. The boars are radioactive.
UNITED NATIONS More than $4 billion is needed by the end of March to help nearly 20 million people who risk starvation in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis called on Wednesday for urgent humanitarian aid for the starving people of South Sudan, saying millions risked being "condemned to death" by a famine in parts of the war-ravaged country.