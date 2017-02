A low pressure area located about 500 miles southwest of the Cape Verde islands has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this disturbance over the next few days, the NHC said, adding that the system is moving west-northwestward at 10-15 miles per hour.

