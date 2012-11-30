Senate advances nomination of Trump pick Pruitt to head EPA
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency and a final vote could occur on Friday.
A broad area of low pressure over the central Atlantic ocean about 1,350 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical cyclone during the next 48 hours , the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.
"Special tropical weather outlooks will be issued for this system on Saturday, if necessary," the agency said.
(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency and a final vote could occur on Friday.
MAPUTO Tropical storm Dineo has killed at least two people in Mozambique since it hit the coast late on Wednesday, and further casualties are expected, aid agency CARE said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING In its 'war' on hazardous air pollution, China's government has a dilemma: it needs to be open about air quality data to hold polluters to account, but worries that too much bad news from alternative, independent sources could stoke public unrest.