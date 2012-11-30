A broad area of low pressure over the central Atlantic ocean about 1,350 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical cyclone during the next 48 hours , the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

"Special tropical weather outlooks will be issued for this system on Saturday, if necessary," the agency said.

(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)