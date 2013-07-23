A surface low pressure system located couple of hundred miles south-southeast of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms have become a little more concentrated near the center of the storm system and it is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

"Additional development of this system is possible later today before environmental conditions become less conducive for development on Wednesday," the NHC said.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)