A system of disorganized cloudiness and showers associated with a trough of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

"Further development of this system is possible before it moves inland along the coast of mainland Mexico on Friday," the NHC said.

