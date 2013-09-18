Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25
MANILA A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.
An area of low pressure over the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico, just west of the Yucatan Peninsula, still has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the formation of a tropical depression on Thursday, and this disturbance will likely spread heavy rain over portions of eastern and southern Mexico over areas already impacted by torrential rain during the past several days, the agency said.
(Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)
MANILA A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.
LOS ANGELES A massive sewage spill from Mexico's Tijuana River that polluted miles of coastland in Southern California and northern Mexico has prompted an investigation, with U.S. officials calling it deliberate and Mexican authorities saying it was an accident caused by heavy rain.
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.