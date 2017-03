An area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest outlook.

"The low is expected to move north- northwestward near or over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula this evening and into the southern Gulf of Mexico by early Thursday", NHC added.

