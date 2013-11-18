Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25
MANILA A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.
A non-tropical low pressure system centered about 800 miles east-southeast of Bermuda has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Monday.
"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the low to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next couple of days while it moves slowly north- northwestward to northward," the Miami-based weather forecasters said.
LOS ANGELES A massive sewage spill from Mexico's Tijuana River that polluted miles of coastland in Southern California and northern Mexico has prompted an investigation, with U.S. officials calling it deliberate and Mexican authorities saying it was an accident caused by heavy rain.
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.