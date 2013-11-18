A non-tropical low pressure system centered about 800 miles east-southeast of Bermuda has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Monday.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the low to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next couple of days while it moves slowly north- northwestward to northward," the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

