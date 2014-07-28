Storm causes floods, blackouts in New Zealand's biggest city
SYDNEY A powerful storm caused flooding, landslides and blackouts in New Zealand on Sunday, leaving thousands of homes without power, emergency services officials said.
A tropical wave located about 550 miles (885 km) southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, off the west coast of Africa, has a medium, or 30 percent chance, of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday in its latest update.
The system is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms, the NHC said.
"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development of this disturbance over the next several days while it moves generally westward at 10 to 15 miles per hour (16-24 kph)," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SYDNEY A powerful storm caused flooding, landslides and blackouts in New Zealand on Sunday, leaving thousands of homes without power, emergency services officials said.
WASHINGTON Thousands of Native American demonstrators and their supporters marched to the White House on Friday to voice outrage at President Donald Trump's support for the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines, which they say threaten tribal lands.
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.