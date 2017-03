An area of low pressure located midway between the west coast of Africa and the Cape Verde Islands has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Any additional development of this system is expected to be limited as it moves west-northwestward into an unfavorable environment," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)