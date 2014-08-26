Thailand seizes rhino horns worth $5 million in biggest haul for years
BANGKOK Thai customs have confiscated 21 rhino horns with an estimated value of nearly $5 million in the biggest such seizure in Thailand for years, officials said on Tuesday.
Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to become a hurricane on Monday night or early Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
"Cristobal has been meandering in a generally eastward direction over the past few hours, but a slow north-northeastward motion is expected to resume overnight," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
"A turn toward the northeast with a gradual increase in forward speed is forecast to occur on Tuesday."
The storm was currently located about 655 miles (1,075 km) southwest Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the NHC said.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
TORONTO Canada's biggest airport canceled more than a hundred flights on Tuesday as a late winter storm brought more snow to southern Ontario, forcing several colleges to suspend classes.
BRUSSELS EU lawmakers backed more ambitious recycling targets on Tuesday, setting Europe on track to drastically reduce reliance on landfill sites to dispose of waste after 2030.