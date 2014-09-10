A broad area of low pressure centered about 650 miles (1,046 km) west of the Cape Verde Islands has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"This system is now moving toward an area more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the low moves toward the west-northwest and northwest at about 15 miles per hour over the open Atlantic," the NHC said.

A separate weak area of low pressure near the northwestern Bahamas has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The environment is forecast to become unfavorable for significant development for this system as it moves slowly westward toward southern Florida, the NHC added.

