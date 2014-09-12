A broad area of low pressure centered over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico west of Fort Myers, Florida, still has 20 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

"Upper-level winds appear unfavorable for significant development as the system moves generally westward during the next few days," the NHC said.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 10 percent chance of becoming a cyclone over the next two days.

"Some additional development could occur before the system moves into eastern Mexico later tonight or on Saturday, the NHC said.

A separate tropical wave located south of the Cape Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization and also has a 20 percent chance of becoming a cyclone over the next couple of days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

This system is forecast to move westward or west-northwestward at around 10 miles per hour (16 km per hour) toward an area unfavorable for development, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)