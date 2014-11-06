A low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"There is some potential for the low to briefly acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next 24 hours while it moves generally north-northwestward," the NHC said.

The Miami-based weather forecaster said locally heavy rainfall and possible flooding could continue across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Thursday morning regardless of the formation of the low pressure system.

