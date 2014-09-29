Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 38: official
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
A low-pressure area located west of Bermuda has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.
Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for development tonight and Tuesday, and the likelihood of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation has decreased, the NHC said.
The system is expected to move generally northward during the next couple of days with increasing forward speed, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
MELBOURNE Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage within 100 days, and offering it for free if he missed the target.
STOCKHOLM Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fiber for aircraft and wind turbines.