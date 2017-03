A low-pressure system over the southern Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico has 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours while it moves eastward toward the western coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

