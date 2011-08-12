The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Friday tracked four low-pressure systems in the Atlantic, with two having a medium chance of forming a tropical cyclone, but holding no immediate threat to the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico.

One system, located about 1,000 miles west of the southern Cape Verde Islands, is moving westward at 15 miles per hour (24 kmph) and has a medium 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days, down from 40 percent earlier.

Another system, located about 275 miles southeast of the southern Cape Verde Islands, has a medium 40 percent chance of forming a cyclone in the next 48 hours as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph (16 to 24 kmph).

A third tropical wave, located over the Atlantic, 250 miles west-northwest of Bermuda, has become a little better organized during the past several hours and now has a low 20 percent chance of cyclone, as it moves northeastward at around 15 to 20 mph (16 to 24 kmph).

Another low pressure area, about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, has a low 10 percent of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 2 days as it moves west-southwestward at about 10 mph (16 kmph).

