A depression located about 40 miles northeast of Cape Gracias a Dios, over the western Caribbean Sea, was moving toward the northeastern coast of Honduras, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

At 2 a.m. EDT, the depression is presently moving west at 12 miles per hour (19 km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said in its latest report.

The NHC said a tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast of Honduras, including the Bay Islands and the coast of Guatemala.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area generally within 36 to 48 hours, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located about 1125 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a medium 30 percent chance of forming into a cyclone in the next 48 hours as it moves westward at 20 miles per hour (32 km/h), the NHC said.

The NHC said a third tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours as it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph (16-24 km/h).

