Tropical Depression 12 could strengthen into a tropical storm later Monday over the far eastern Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

At 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT), the tropical depression was located about 460 miles southwest of the southern most Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h).

The NHC said Tropical Depression 12 was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h).

