A tropical wave over the northwestern Caribbean Sea still has a low 10 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a report on Tuesday.

The NHC said the system has some potential for development over the western Gulf of Mexico in a few days.

The system is expected to move generally westward at 10 to 15 miles per hour (16 to 24 kmph) across the northern portion of Yucatan Peninsula during the next day or two, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)