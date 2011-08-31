A tropical wave over southeastern Gulf of Mexico has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a cyclone during the next 48 hours as it moves slowly northwestward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development but are forecast to become more conducive on Thursday and the system could become a tropical depression during the next day or so, the NHC said.

"Interests along the entire northern Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of this disturbance," the NHC added.

U.S. oil companies are monitoring the developing weather system as it is likely to develop into a tropical storm near the Gulf, home to the U.S. offshore oil patch.

