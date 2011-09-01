A low pressure system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico still has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The NHC said the system was moving northwestward and that interests along the entire northern Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

"Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development. However, conditions are forecast to become more conducive later today and the system could become a tropical depression during the next day or so," the NHC said.

U.S. oil companies are monitoring the developing weather system as it is likely to develop into a tropical storm near the Gulf, home to the U.S. offshore oil patch.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)