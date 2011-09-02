A low pressure system located about 450 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.
"This system is producing winds of tropical storm force and only a slight increase in organization could result in the formation of a tropical storm," the NHC said.
The system was moving northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour (16-24 km/h) the NHC said.
If the system develops into a storm, it would be named Lee. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)