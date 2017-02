The low pressure system over the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico had a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an early report Wednesday.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft was scheduled to fly over it this afternoon, if necessary, the report said.

If the system develops into a storm, it would be named Maria. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph.

