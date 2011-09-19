A low pressure system located about 1,450 miles east of The Windward Islands still has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a report.

"Environmental conditions still appear favorable for a tropical depression to form during the next couple of days," the NHC said.

The NHC added the system moves westward at 5-10 miles per hour (8-16 km/h).

Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)