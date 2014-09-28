Tropical Storm Rachel is seen off the coast of Mexico in this NOAA satellite image taken at 10:30EST (14:30GMT) September 25, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

MEXICO CITY Hurricane Rachel formed on Saturday off Mexico's Pacific coast, which has been battered by heavy rains this month, though the new storm is expected to dissipate before it poses any serious threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rachel was about 460 miles (740 kilometers) west-south-west of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, which suffered record damage at the hands of hurricane Odile earlier in September.

Blowing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (121 km/h) the category one hurricane was churning north-north-west at 8 mph (13 km/h), the NHC said.

The hurricane is expected to begin weakening on Sunday.

Odile hit the popular beach resorts of Baja California two weeks ago, stranding thousands of tourists, knocking out power across the region and sparking widespread looting.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Dan Grebler)