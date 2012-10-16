Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
MIAMI Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a hurricane over the Atlantic on Monday on a track that may take it near Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
Rafael, the ninth hurricane of the Atlantic season, was centered about 560 miles south of Bermuda and packing top sustained winds of 75 mph.
It was moving north at 10 mph and expected to pass east of Bermuda on Tuesday, the Miami-based hurricane center said.
The storm posed no threat to U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico.
Bermuda, a wealthy British overseas territory and a global reinsurance hub, is frequently buffeted by storms and hurricanes sweeping across the Atlantic from June to November, but is well prepared for them and major damage or fatalities on the island from storms are rare.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.