Hurricane Sandy is "moving quickly" toward New Jersey and Delaware is expected to make landfall along or just south of the southern New Jersey coast within the next few hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The huge cyclone was 30 miles east-southeast of Cape May, New Jersey, and about 40 miles south of Atlantic City, New Jersey, the center said in an advisory at 5 P.M. EDT (2100 GMT).

(Reporting by Kevin Gray' editing by Christopher Wilson)