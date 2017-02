NEW YORK BAT Global Markets, the No. 3 U.S. stock exchange, said on Monday its U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Sandy, following a coordinated decision made by regulators and industry executives.

BATS said it will continue to monitor the situation on Tuesday and provide updates regarding the trading schedule for Wednesday as the situation progresses.

(Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)