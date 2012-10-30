U.S. midstream company Buckeye Partners LP (BPL.N) said many of its facilities in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut are without power after Hurricane Sandy, and it is not yet able to estimate when all operations will be restarted.

"An initial assessment indicates that our Pennsylvania systems are ready for service, and that power and product supply in the Philadelphia area are adequate to support a restart," the company said in a statement.

It said it was verifying pipeline integrity and restoring power to several mid-point booster stations in Pennsylvania, and that several of those systems might restart as early as Tuesday evening.

Buckeye Partners owns and operates approximately 5,400 miles of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate storage capacity of approximately 27.2 million barrels.

