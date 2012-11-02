Deaths in the United States and Canada blamed on Sandy, the mega-storm that tore across the U.S. East Coast this week, rose to at least 102 on Friday.

In New York City, 40 people have been found dead, half of them on Staten Island, the borough that lies across New York Harbor from lower Manhattan.

In New Jersey, authorities said the death toll there had reached 13 and 14 deaths were reported by emergency management officials in Pennsylvania.

The storm also killed at least 69 people in the Caribbean, including at least 54 in Haiti and 11 in Cuba, before hitting the U.S. coast on Monday, authorities said.

The following are reported and confirmed North American deaths related to the storm. State authorities have warned the numbers are subject to change. A decrease may occur if the cause of death is later deemed not to be a direct result of the storm.

* New York state: 48 (40 in New York City and eight elsewhere in the state)

* New Jersey: 13

* Maryland: 11

* Pennsylvania: 14

* West Virginia: 6

* Connecticut: 4

* Virginia: 2

* North Carolina: 3*

* Toronto, Canada: 1

* The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for the missing captain of HMS Bounty, a tall ship that sank 125 miles off the southeast coast of Hatteras, North Carolina. (Massachusetts state police said a traffic accident that killed one man during the time of the storm was not related to the storm or weather.)

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod, Edith Honan, Daniel Bases, Tom Brown and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)