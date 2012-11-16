The death toll from Sandy, the historic storm that pounded the U.S. East Coast late last month, increased to at least 132 on Friday in the United States and Canada.

Among the latest deaths attributed to Sandy was a tree trimmer from South Carolina who was cleaning up storm debris on New York's Long Island when he was struck on the head by a tree limb, police said. He was identified as David Freberg, 36, of York, South Carolina

The storm crashed ashore in the United States on October 29 after killing at least 69 people in the Caribbean, including at least 54 in Haiti and 11 in Cuba, authorities said.

The following are reported and confirmed North American deaths related to the storm. State authorities have said the numbers are subject to change. A decrease may occur if the cause of death is later deemed not to be a direct result of the storm.

* New York state: 53 (43 in New York City and 10 elsewhere in the state)

* New Jersey: 37

* Pennsylvania: 13

* Maryland: 11

* West Virginia: 6

* Connecticut: 5

* Virginia: 3

* North Carolina: 3*

* Toronto, Canada: 1

* Includes the missing captain of HMS Bounty, a tall ship that sank 125 miles off the southeast coast of Hatteras, North Carolina. The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for him.

