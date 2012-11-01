Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses in 12 U.S. states remained without power on Thursday afternoon, three days after Hurricane Sandy battered the U.S. East Coast, federal data showed.

That was down about 200,000 from the 4.7 million customers the U.S. Department of Energy reported as being out earlier on Thursday.

In total, at its peak, Sandy left 8.48 million customers in 21 states from North Carolina to Maine and as far west as Illinois without power. That was slightly more than the 8.38 million that lost service during last year's Hurricane Irene.

The following is a state-by-state breakout of customers affected by outages:

State; Current Outages; Percent of Customers Without Power; Peak Outages; Customers Restored Since Peak

Connecticut; 348,294; 17%; 626,559; 278,265

Maryland; 40,760; 2%; 311,020; 270,260

Massachusetts; 12,883; <1%; 298,072; 285,189

Michigan; 10,004; <1%; 120,637; 110,633

New Hampshire; 8,324; 1%; 141,992; 133,668

New Jersey; 1,733,202; 43%; 2,615,291; 882,089

New York; 1,525,969; 16%; 2,097,933; 571,964

Ohio; 96,880; 1%; 267,323; 170,443

Pennsylvania; 509,839; 8%; 1,267,512; 757,673

Rhode; 21,376; 4%; 116,592; 95,216

Virginia; 7,538; <1%; 182,811; 175,273

West; 139,581; 14%; 271,765; 132,184

States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table.

(Reporting By Scott DiSavino and Eileen Houlihan in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)