NEW YORK New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he would restrict car traffic coming into Manhattan to vehicles carrying three or more passengers until Friday in an attempt to cut down on congestion in the city.

Bloomberg, speaking on Wednesday at a news conference to address the impact of massive storm Sandy, said restrictions would be in place from 6 a.m. to midnight for bridges and tunnels excluding the George Washington Bridge.

"I know it's an inconvenient for a lot of people, but the bottom line is the streets can only handle so much," he said.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Jackie Frank)