NEW YORK EMTA, the trade association for the emerging markets, on Monday recommended the closure of all trading in emerging market debt issues in the United States on October 30 due to Hurricane Sandy bearing down on the U.S. East Coast.

The closure would be consistent with other U.S. fixed income markets.

Sandy is due to make landfall south of New York City in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

In addition, EMTA recommended that London trading of emerging market debt instruments should "remain open for business until 12:00 noon (London time)" on October 30.

EMTA is recommending that all trades made on either Oct 29 or Oct 30 should settle on November 2 while trades on October 31 settle on November 5, "in order to comply with the T+3 settlement cycle."

