Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
NEW YORK Hess Corp (HES.N) said it received approval from regulatory authorities to use a barge without all necessary pollution controls to move gasoline from its 70,000 barrel-per-day Port Reading refinery, downed by Hurricane Sandy.
The refinery and the truck loading racks are still without power after Sandy stormed through New Jersey just south of the plant, making it necessary for the company to use a barge without a marine vapor recovery system to carry fuel to its gas stations.
The company said that 177 out of its 186 gas stations in New York and New Jersey are open and pumping gas. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.