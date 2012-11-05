A patient is wheeled out of Bellevue Hospital during an evacuation in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK New York University's Langone Medical Center and Coney Island Hospital plan to start offering some outpatient services on Monday but Bellevue hospital is expected to remain shut for about two weeks after superstorm Sandy closed the hospital.

New York University's Langone Medical Center said on Sunday that its emergency department remains closed and it had no update as to when it will be able take in over-night patients again or when its emergency room would be back up and running.

The hospital, which was forced to evacuate its patients on Monday night due to flooding, said it would reopen its doctors' offices and out-patient procedure and testing sites on Monday.

While power has been restored to Bellevue Hospital, it is expected to stay closed for about two weeks as damage from flooding is assessed and cleaned up, according to Evelyn Hernandez, a spokeswoman for New York City's Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC), which runs 11 hospitals in New York.

Bellevue, a hospital near the East River in Manhattan with one of the busiest emergency rooms in the city, had to evacuate about 500 patients on Wednesday after flooding knocked out it back-up power while commercial electricity was still out.

Families are asked to call 311 or 212-423-7272 to find out status of Bellevue patients who were transferred, HHC said.

The Coney Island Hospital, which had to evacuate 200 patients after the storm, will be able to provide limited out-patient care starting on Monday but its emergency room will remain closed, according to Hernandez who did not yet have an update as to when it will take overnight patients again.

Gouverneur Health Center, a HHC health clinic and nursing home in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, will also provide limited out-patient services starting on Monday, Hernandez said. The nursing home was running on backup power all week but the clinic has not been seeing out-patients.

The New York University Langone Medical Center evacuated its 215 patients, including critically ill infants, and closed its doors on Monday night after its back-up power generator failed because of flooding its basement.

In a statement issued Friday night, NYU said that patients with previously scheduled appointments should call 866-724-1830 to confirm the location of their appointments.

The Hospital for Joint Diseases is still open and The Center for Muscuskelatal Care and the Clinical Cancer Center will also reopen on Monday November 5, according to the hospital.

However it advised patients of the Clinical Cancer Center and the Stephen D. Hassenfeld Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders who want to reach their doctor to call 800-400-8566 in the interim.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Bernard Orr)