With rain moving in from the effects of Hurricane Sandy off the coast, Roy Lowman checks his fishing gear while camping at Myrtle Beach State Park, South Carolina, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hurricane Sandy is seen moving up towards the east coast of the United States in this NASA handout satellite image taken on October 27, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA/NASA/GOES/Handout

A beach closed warning flag flutters in the wind while sand is piled up in a berm before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

A beach closed warning flag flutters in the wind before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

The sun rises behind the clouds before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

People enjoy the day on the board walk before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

The cloud tops of Hurricane Sandy lit by a nearly full moon is pictured in this handout satellite image captured October 26, 2012. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout

People walk on the boardwalk before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

A fisherman casts his line before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

A beach closed warning flag flutters in the wind before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. The beach is officially closed for the winter as lifeguards are no longer on duty but is still visited all year round. Tropical cyclone Sandy revved back up to hurricane strength on Saturday as it churned toward the U.S. northeast coast where it threatens to become one of the worst storms in decades. The late-season storm has been dubbed 'Frankenstorm' by some weather watchers because it will combine elements of a tropical cyclone and a winter storm and is forecast to reach the U.S. coast close to Halloween. REUTERS/Chip East

People walk on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Tim and Jo Ann Griffith struggle to hold on to their umbrella as they walk the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park during Hurricane Sandy in South Carolina, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Aircraft from the 106th Rescue Wing depart F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in preparation of Hurricane Sandy in West Hampton Beach, New York, October 26, 2012. The aircraft are repositioned out of the storm track and are prepare to return for recovery response operations. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/TSgt Eric Miller/Handout

Aircraft from the 106th Rescue Wing depart F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in preparation of Hurricane Sandy in West Hampton Beach, New York, October 26, 2012. The aircraft are repositioned out of the storm track and are prepare to return for recovery response operations. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/TSgt Eric Miller/Handout

Hurricane Sandy is seen churning towards the east coast of the United States is this NOAA handout satellite image taken on October 27, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA National Hurricane Center/Handout

A beach closed warning flag flutters in the wind before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

People enjoy a beautiful day by the water while heavy equipment is used to pile sand into berms before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Brighton Beach, New York, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Stanley Sicinski looks on as storm surf erodes a recently refurbished shoreline in St. Augustine Beach, Florida, as Tropical Storm Sandy, which was downgraded to a tropical storm and upgraded again, passes offshore October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Local resident Jim Carroll photographs storm surf with his dog, Willy, in St. Augustine Beach, Florida, as Tropical Storm Sandy, which was downgraded to a tropical storm and upgraded again, passes offshore October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Tourists brave the wind and rain while walking the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park as Hurricane Sandy passes by offshore of South Carolina, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Stanley Sicinski looks at storm surf before sunrise in St. Augustine Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Sandy, which was downgraded to a tropical storm and upgraded again, passes offshore October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

HATTERAS ISLAND, North Carolina Hurricane Sandy closed in on the United States on Saturday as it threatened to smack the eastern third of the country with torrential rains, high winds, major flooding and power outages a week before the U.S. presidential election.

On its current projected track, Sandy could make U.S. landfall on Monday night or Tuesday anywhere between Maryland and southern New England, forecasters said. Rain accumulations of up to 12 inches and heavy snowfall inland are considered likely in some areas.

As it merges with an Arctic jet stream, forecasters said Sandy has all the ingredients to transform into a "super storm" unlike anything seen over the eastern United States in decades.

It is a massive, slow-moving storm with tropical storm-force winds extending across 650 miles. Forecasters said its flooding impact could span multiple tides with a storm surge of 4 to 8 feet in Long Island Sound, the southern portion of Lower New York Bay and Delaware Bay.

"This is going to go well inland," Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Craig Fugate said.

"This is not a coastal threat alone," Fugate added, warning of the potential for flooding in Maryland and Pennsylvania, as well as more than 2 feet of snow in West Virginia.

Governors in states along the U.S. East Coast declared emergencies, with officials urging residents to stock up on food, water and batteries.

The storm's wind field expanded on Saturday, with hurricane force winds now extending 105 miles from its center, increasing the risk of downed trees and power lines, government forecasters said.

Coastal flooding posed a major threat, particularly in low-lying areas like New York City, the global financial nerve center, and Alexandria, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

That threat was described in a blog posted on Weather Underground (www.wunderground.com) by veteran weather forecaster Bryan Norcross as "serious as a heart attack for anybody near the rising water."

Sandy claimed at least 59 lives as it made its way through the Caribbean islands, including 44 people in southern Haiti, mostly from flash flooding and mudslides, according to authorities. Another 11 people died in Cuba, largely due to from collapsed buildings, officials said.

Coming in the hectic run-up to the November 6 election, the storm presented a challenge to the campaigns of President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

As Sandy approached, Romney was rescheduling all of his campaign events planned for Virginia on Sunday and flying to Ohio instead. And Obama's campaign announced that Vice President Joe Biden has canceled a Saturday trip to Virginia Beach.

EMERGENCY PREPARATIONS

Ahead of the election, millions of Americans are taking advantage of early voting arrangements to cast their ballots. State officials said they have put in place contingency plans in case Sandy caused extended power outages or other problems that could disrupt voting.

The White House said Obama convened a call with Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, FEMA's Fugate and other officials to receive a Saturday update on ongoing government actions to prepare for the storm.

Officials said 50 to 60 million people could be affected by Sandy, which many forecasters warn could be more destructive than Irene, which caused billions of dollars in damage across the U.S. Northeast in August 2011.

"People should be ready for the possibility of power outages paired with cold temperatures. Now is the time to prepare," Fugate said.

In New York, authorities were considering closing down the city's buses, subways, commuter railroads, bridges and tunnels in preparation for the storm's arrival.

A potential shutdown could begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, when the last commuter trains would depart, with the entire system to be closed down by 3 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Sandy was located about 335 miles east southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and packing top sustained winds of 75 miles per hour late on Saturday afternoon, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. Little overall change in strength was expected ahead of its anticipated U.S. landfall, it said.

The storm picked up a little forward speed but was still moving slowly over the Atlantic at 13 miles per hour.

"There's no avoiding a significant storm-surge event over a large area. We just can't pinpoint who's going to get the worst of it," National Hurricane Center Director Rick Knabb said.

'BLOWING PRETTY HARD'

Tropical storm-force winds were being felt near the North Carolina coast. There were tropical storm warnings for all of the coastal portion of the state, along with about half of South Carolina. High winds also threatened to disrupt air travel along the U.S. East Coast.

Along North Carolina's Outer Banks barrier islands, which jut out into the Atlantic, residents and officials said they were taking a wait-and-see approach to the storm.

As the winds and rains increased Saturday, ferry service between Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands on the Outer banks was suspended due to water on Ocracoke's only highway.

"Right now it's blowing pretty hard," said Ray Waller, manager of the Ocracoke office of North Carolina Ferry Division.

Outer Banks residents, with memories of damaging flooding from last year's Hurricane Irene, moved vehicles to higher ground and secured outside objects ahead of winds of more than 60 mph beginning Saturday night and potentially lasting into Monday.

A buoy 225 miles south of Cape Hatteras recorded 26-foot (8-metre) waves amid blistering wind gusts early on Saturday, authorities said.

(Additional reporting by Tom Brown and David Adams in Miami, Ellen Wulfhorst in New York and Sam Youngman in Washington; Writing by Tom Brown; Editing by Will Dunham)