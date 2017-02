People run from the waves in the Hudson River after posing for a picture in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

People walk through a park along the Hudson River across from New York's Lower Manhattan as rain falls in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Residents try to watch the skyline of New York from a park along the Hudson River across from the Empire State Building as rain falls in Hoboken while Hurricane Sandy approaches to New Jersey, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Hurricane Sandy is moving toward Cape May, New Jersey, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The center of the storm was 55 miles east-southeast of Cape May, New Jersey, and its center was expected to reach the coast of southern New Jersey within the next three to five hours, the center said in an advisory at 4 P.M. EDT (200 GMT)

(Reporting by Kevin Gray)